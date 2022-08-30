Laverne Cox Mistaken for Beyoncé at U.S. Open in Sheer Corset Top & Boots

Laverne Cox took a fierce fashion risk — which even resulted in a case of mistaken identity — at the U.S. Open 2022.

Before arriving at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for Serena Williams’ first match in New York on Monday, the “Orange Is the New Black” star shared a video on Instagram, posing in her tennis outfit of choice. The 50-year-old actress’ ensemble included a sheer black bra beneath a matching long-sleeved paneled top with corset wiring.

Paired with slim-fitting brown leather leggings, her look gained an edge from being cinched with a stitch-detailed harness belt. Cox completed her outfit with sheer black gloves and twisted gold hoop earrings, as well as brown pointed-toe heeled boots — which perfectly matched her leggings, creating a slick, streamlined appearance.

“Ready to go celebrate the #GOAT @serenawilliams at the #USOpen tonight. Go Serena!!!,” Cox enthusiastically captioned her video, set to Beyoncé’s song “PURE/HONEY.”.

However, Cox was later mistaken at Williams’ winning match for none other than Beyoncé — resulting in a viral reaction on social media. However, Cox mastered the mix-up with optimism and humor, sharing a compilation of Twitter memes and reactions from fans on her own Instagram page.

“Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity,” Cox said. “These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce.”

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson , Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

