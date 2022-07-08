Steve Jobs’ Wife Laurene Powell-Jobs Receives Apple Co-Founder’s Posthumous Medal of Honor in Belted Shirtdress

Laurene Powell Jobs was sharply dressed while accepting the Medal of Freedom for her late husband, former Apple CEO and co-founder Steve Jobs, at the award’s 2022 ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Arriving at the White House’s East Room for the occasion, Powell-Jobs wore a sharp shirtdress with a pleated skirt. The cream number featured a satin texture, as well as long sleeves, a buttoned front and a sharp collar. Completing Jobs’ formal ensemble was an attached belt with a thin gold buckle, as well as a watch with a light blue band. Though her footwear was not visible, it’s likely Jobs opted for a pair of coordinating sandals or pointed-toe pumps for the formal occasion.

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Steve Jobs with Laurene Powell-Jobs during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Powell-Jobs’ late husband is one of 17 recipients of the honor, bestowed to Americans who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” according to the White House. Other 2022 recipients include Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

President Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Steve Jobs with Laurene Powell-Jobs during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Laurene Powell-Jobs receives Steve Jobs’ Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Oliver Contreras/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images

When it comes to shoes, Powell-Jobs opts for styles that are streamlined and versatile. The Emerson Collective founder and mother of Eve Jobs frequently wears block-heeled sandals in platform and flat-soled silhouettes, often in tones of navy, black and brown. Her formal attire also includes pointed-toe pumps and boots in neutral hues, including black and gold. Powell-Jobs’ off-duty wardrobe often includes warm weather-friendly styles, including lizard Hermes sandals, white Nike sneakers and buckled platform sandals.

Discover Powell-Jobs’ daughter Eve and more stars at the 2022 Met Gala in the gallery.