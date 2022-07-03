Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Lifts Weights & Flexes Her Feet in Recycled Crop Top With Neon Leggings

Lauren Sanchez hit the gym — at least, her outdoor one — before the Fourth of July weekend, and did so in punchy style.

While breaking in a sweat for her upper body workout with trainer Wesley Okerson on Instagram — which included, as listed in her caption, dumbbell and barbell presses, dips and push ups — Sanchez wore a slim-fitting white crop top. The sleeveless top was paired with bright leggings in a vibrant orange hue, contrasting the top with a pop of color. For a glamorous twist, the former “Best Damn Sports Show Period” reporter also wore bracelets, a gold pendant necklace and large sunglasses — plus a cobalt blue pedicure, which was fully visible as she opted to work out barefoot.

“Getting in my workout before the holiday weekend takes over! Happy 4th of July weekend,” Sanchez captioned the video, along with red, white and blue heart emojis.

Later on, the former news correspondent evidently changed into white sneakers for a nature hike to complete her workout. The pair appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette, rounded toes and knit uppers.

This isn’t Sanchez’s first outing in this ensemble, either. The star previously wore the same crop top and leggings last December while flying a plane before the holidays.

The “View” guest host usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. Sanchez’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

