Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Taps Into ’90s Trends in ‘Mom Jeans’ & Platform Pumps for ‘Girls’ Night Out’

Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to fashion for “GNO.”

The former “Extra” correspondent snapped photos on Instagram Stories last night ahead of a girls’ night out, wearing a light pink crop top. The ribbed knit piece featured structured cups with a gold central clasp, paired with a set of wide-legged blue jeans — tapping into the ’90s “mom jeans” trend that’s come back in the 2020s. She completed her outfit with a gold necklace strung with amber and green stone pendants.

Lauren Sanchez poses for a ‘girls night out’ on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Lauren Sanchez

For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of platform pumps. The former “The View” guest host’s style included pointed toes and wide soles crafted from cream leather. Though her heels were not visible, the pair was likely finished with block or stiletto heels totaling 4 to 5 inches in height, given the style’s traditional silhouette.

Lauren Sanchez poses for a ‘girls night out’ on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Lauren Sanchez

Platform pumps have — quite literally – risen in popularity throughout the year, primarily after Valentino’s Tan-Go style emerged as a popular celebrity shoe near the end of 2021. The style often includes pointed or rounded toes with thick soles, ankle straps and block or stiletto heels totaling 4 to 7 inches in height. Throughout 2022, new pairs have been released from numerous brands, including Sam Edelman, Kurt Geiger, Aldo, Mach & Mach, Prada and Versace.

Valentino itself has also expanded the Tan-Go in dozens of colors, ranging from classic nude, black and brown to orange, purple and multiple shades of pink — as well as ultra-dramatic pairs covered in sparkling monochrome crystals.