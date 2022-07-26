Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Daringly Chic for Dinner Date With Tom Cruise

Lauren Sanchez gave date night an edgy spin with Jeff Bezos for a dinner in London — which included Tom Cruise.

While arriving with Amazon founder Bezos at The 22 for dinner, Sanchez wore a plunging black gown with thin straps, a flowing skirt and sparkly sheer front panel. A silver pendant necklace, diamond stud earrings and small black leather handbag completed Sanchez’s outfit. For a relaxed take on formalwear, the former “Best Damn Sports Show Period” reporter also paired her gown with aviator sunglasses and layered string bracelets.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive at restaurant The 22 in London, England on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The former news correspondent‘s footwear of choice was a set of black leather mules, creating a monochrome appearance. Her style included sharp pointed toes, as well as thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style provided greater ventilation to Bezos’ girlfriend’s outfit, while retaining a heeled silhouette beneath her gown — much like a traditional pump or embellished mule, which could be paired in the same look.

A closer look at Sanchez’s mules. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Indeed, mules are on the rise within the current high heel renaissance. Open-toed and pointed silhouettes in a variety of textures have emerged from a range of brands this summer, such as 7 Or 9’s latest summer collection: chic low-heeled silk, suede and leather pairs in neutral and jewel tones. Meanwhile, brands including Vince Camuto, Alohas and BCBGMAXAZRIA have stepped into the new season with stiletto and block-heeled styles with wrapped, twisted and woven straps. New lines also feature maximalist pairs in vibrant colors and high-shine metallics as well, from brands such as Charles and Keith, Kate Spade New York and Tony Bianco.

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez and Tom Cruise (pictured) at The Restaurant and The 22 in London on July 25, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Sanchez’s standout fashion statements through the years.