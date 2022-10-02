Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Pops in Orange Bodycon Dress & Barely-There Heels Sunset Date Night

Lauren Sanchez brought sunset hues to a sunset-cast date nigh with boyfriend Jeff Bezos this weekend.

The former “Extra” correspondent posed with Bezos on a balcony in a new Instagram Stories photo, wearing a bright orange bodycon dress. The number featured a flared peplum hem, complete with off-the-shoulder straps. Sanchez completed her outfit with a diamond necklace and stud earrings. Bezos, meanwhile, dressed himself in a cream ribbed knit polo shirt, beige trousers and dark brown monk-strap loafers, paired with two string bracelets.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos go on a date on Oct. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Instagram/Courtesy of Lauren Sanchez

When it came to footwear, Sanchez framed her deep blue pedicure with a set of heeled mules. Her see-through style appeared to feature round nude soles and two clear PVC foot straps, further allowing her dress to take center stage; though the pair’s heels weren’t visible, they likely totaled 2-3 inches in height. The style also created an “invisible” effect, tapping into the “naked shoe” trend that emphasizes the wearer’s feet. New styles accomplish this through clear and thin straps and minimalist silhouettes, as seen in new collections by Jessica Simpson, Schutz and JLO Jennifer Lopez.

This isn’t Sanchez’s only bold shoe moment as of late. In August, the former “Good Day LA” host wore a sparkly red Naeem Khan gown and crystal-covered Christian Louboutin sandals with Bezos at the London premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The show made headlines for its first season’s production costs of $715 million, making it the most-expensive TV show ever created.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The “View” guest host’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

