Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Celebrates Her Birthday in Sleek Disc Minidress

Lauren Sanchez brought sparkling style to her birthday celebrations.

This weekend, the former “Extra” correspondent celebrated her birthday with her children, boyfriend Jeff Bezos and numerous friends including Laura Andreseen. The celebration included a luncheon, dinners and a helicopter ride.

For her birthday dinner, Sanchez wore a plunging black minidress, which included a crossed thin panel to create a triangular cutout. Giving the dynamic piece added glitz were multiple round disc accents in varying sizes, lined with triangular crystals to create a geometric starburst effect.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” Sanchez captioned a new Instagram Reel she made for the occasion. “I have never felt more loved and appreciated. Thank you to everyone who made me feel so special and blessed on my birthday.”

During other occasions, Sanchez could also be seen in outfits including a blue silky blouse, brown ribbed dress and a knit crop top and jeans; the latter was paired with white platform pumps. Though Sanchez’s shoes could not be seen on her birthday, however, it’s likely she wore a complementary or matching set of heeled sandals or pumps, based on her past formalwear choices.

Lauren Sanchez poses for a ‘girls night out’ on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Lauren Sanchez