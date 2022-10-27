Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty-Chic in Cropped Tank Top & Leggings for Hiking in Japan

Lauren Sanchez took her athletic workout style into the great outdoors in Japan.
The former “Extra” correspondent hiked for over 8 hours over the Ogumo-tori Pass while on vacation, as shared in a video on Instagram. For the occasion, she slipped on a light gray tank top with a cropped silhouette. Paired with it was a set of slim-fitting stretchy leggings in a darker gray hue, creating a two-toned ensemble ideal for exercise. The philanthropist completed her outdoor outfit with a black baseball cap, delicate gold necklace and aviator sunglasses, as well as a practical neon green backpack and hiking pole.
Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.
