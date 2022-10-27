Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Sporty-Chic in Cropped Tank Top & Leggings for Hiking in Japan

Lauren Sanchez took her athletic workout style into the great outdoors in Japan.

The former “Extra” correspondent hiked for over 8 hours over the Ogumo-tori Pass while on vacation, as shared in a video on Instagram. For the occasion, she slipped on a light gray tank top with a cropped silhouette. Paired with it was a set of slim-fitting stretchy leggings in a darker gray hue, creating a two-toned ensemble ideal for exercise. The philanthropist completed her outdoor outfit with a black baseball cap, delicate gold necklace and aviator sunglasses, as well as a practical neon green backpack and hiking pole.

“The most incredible hiking experience in Japan. One of the hikes was Koguchi to Nachi falls over Ogumo-tori Pass,” Sanchez captioned her video. “While the hike was more than 8 hours, it was worth it. (My feet my say otherwise)”

While Sanchez’s footwear was not visible, it’s highly likely she wore a pair of mesh or knit athletic lace-up sneakers — a style she’s frequently donned while working out in the past. The former “The View” guest host’s Japan outing follows her recent whirlwind vacation to Rome with boyfriend Jeff Bezos, where she visited the Vatican and global philanthropists in an array of Micah Schifman-styled ensembles, including neutral blouses, high-waisted skirts and a corseted bodycon ensemble by Dolce & Gabbana.