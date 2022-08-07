PETA Urges Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez to Donate $100,000 Birkin Bag to Museum of Atrocities Against Animals

An Hermés Birkin handbag, similar to the one owned by Lauren Sanchez.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is speaking out against Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez — or, more specifically, her handbag.

$101,063. While in London with Bezos last week, Sanchez was spotted leaving the Ham Yard Hotel while carrying an Hermés Birkin bag — one of the most coveted luxury handbag styles in the world. However, this wasn’t the standard leather satchel, which often retails starting at $8,500. Sanchez’s version was crafted from crocodile skin, dyed in a bright pink hue. According to retailers, including Farfetch, a pre-owned iteration of Sanchez’s specific style likely ranges from $87,500

An Hermés Birkin handbag, similar to the style owned by Lauren Sanchez. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

On Wednesday, animal rights group PETA issued a letter from its president, Ingrid Newkirk, requesting Sanchez donate the handbag to the group’s Museum of Atrocities Against Animals.

“I thought you looked stunning in the photograph I saw of you exiting Ham Yard Hotel — except for that crocodile-skin Birkin bag,” Newkirk wrote, describing how crocodile skin is sourced, including different methods brands may use to do so. She also noted how celebrities including Mariah Carey and Blondie have donated fur coats to PETA’s museum, and that — if donated — PETA would replace Sanchez’s Birkin handbag with a vegan alternative.

“[C]rocodiles are fascinating, intelligent animals who use tools, communicate through body language and sounds, like to play (yes!), and are excellent mothers who fiercely protect their young,” Newkirk concluded. “I hope you agree that your Birkin bag belongs in the Museum of Atrocities Against Animals, and your donation would help educate children and adults about the exotic-skins industry and show that you value kindness over cruelty.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez shop at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo, New York on May 1, 2022. CREDIT: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Hermés Birkin handbags are often made from leather, though more expensive models can be made from exotic skins including ostrich and crocodile. Though these materials aren’t the most common, exotic Birkins have been go-tos for numerous stars, including Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham over the years. Leather Birkins — which Sanchez also owns — are more frequently produced and have been seen on celebrities including the aforementioned stars, as well as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Demi Lovato.

Indeed, it is clear that alternatives to exotic animal skins are on the rise within the fashion industry. This year, Dolce & Gabbana banned fur in its collections — a decision previously made by Chanel, Burberry and Carolina Herrera. As Newkirk mentions in her letter, there are also a range of leather alternatives used by designers today. Brands including Stella McCartney , JW Pei, Simon Miller and Altuzarra, for example, have all created vegan accessories with leather made from mushrooms, cactus and even recycled plastic bottles.

How — or if — Sanchez responds to PETA remains to be seen.