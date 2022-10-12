Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Straps Into Leather Dress With Rosary Jewelry for Date Night

Lauren Sanchez brought a sleek take to date night style before an outing with her boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The former “Extra” correspondent snapped a selfie on a balcony on Tuesday, wearing a black leather dress. Her style featured a deep neckline, complete with a thin strap that hung around her neck. The sharp piece was paired with a gold heart-shaped ring, as well as a delicate rosary necklace with a thin cross pendant.

Both pieces fit into the current rise of symbolic jewelry, where stars, hearts, infinity-set stones and more charms have risen in popularity for their symbolism and personal interpretations. Elizabeth Moore’s new Fall 2022 line features an array of celestial charms and stones, while Nadri’s latest launches include cross and flower-accented pendants on necklaces, earrings and more.

Lauren Sanchez takes a selfie on Oct. 12, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Lauren Sanchez

When it came to footwear, Sanchez’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s likely she opted for a set of heeled sandals or mules for her romantic evening; both have been worn in the past on her outings and dates with Bezos.

This isn’t Sanchez’s only bold shoe moment as of late. In August, the former “Good Day LA” host wore a sparkly red Naeem Khan gown and crystal-covered Christian Louboutin sandals with Bezos at the London premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The show made headlines for its first season’s production costs of $715 million, making it the most-expensive TV show ever created.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.

