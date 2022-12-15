Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Gets Casual in Crop Sweater & White Sneakers at Baby2Baby’s Holiday Toys Distribution

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez took a casual approach to dressing for Baby2Baby’s Holiday Distribution event yesterday.

The former “Extra” correspondent posed at the event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, wearing a casually comfortable ensemble. Her outfit featured a pair of dark blue skinny jeans, paired with a lightly cropped gray sweater. A gold pendant necklace, layered bracelets and aviator sunglasses finished Sanchez’s attire.

Lauren Sanchez (R) and guest attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

For the evening occasion, Sanchez appeared to slip on a set of white lace-up sneakers. The former “The View” guest host’s style included rounded toes with paneled uppers, featuring hues of white and beige. White laces and rounded soles completed the style with a comfortable finish, allowing for easy day-long wear.

Sanchez also took the opportunity to pose for photographs with other volunteers at the event, which benefits nonprofit Baby2Baby — including the brand’s co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Ali Wong, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe and Lori Harvey.

(L-R) Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Ali Wong, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Rowland, Rachel Zoe, Lauren Sanchez, and Lori Harvey attend The Baby2Baby Holiday Distribution presented by Frame and Nordstrom at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Sanchez usually wears versatile nude and black heels on the red carpet from brands like Christian Louboutin, particularly at high-profile events as the girlfriend of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The philanthropist’s off-duty ensembles feature sneakers by Alexander McQueen, Nike, Adidas and Golden Goose, as well as Chloé rubber boots. She also opts for sandals with gladiator or thick crossed straps in neutral hues for day-to-day wear.