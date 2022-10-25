Laura Dern Pops in Rainbow-Piped Knit Dress & Classic Boots for ‘The Son’ Screening

Laura Dern brought technicolor fashion – with a cozy twist — to the New York screening of her latest film, “The Son.” Dern stars in the family drama film alongside Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath, which will release in theaters on Nov. 25.

Arriving at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Monday night, the Oscar-winning actress posed on the red carpet in a vibrant Christopher John Rogers dress. The black knit turtleneck piece featured a midi-length skirt and long sleeves, with a playfully retro finish from multicolored rainbow piping in hues of yellow, green, blue, red and pink. Finishing Dern’s look were rounded diamond drop earrings, adding a whimsical hint of sparkle to her ensemble.

Laura Dern attends Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society’s “The Son” New York screening at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The “Jurassic Park” actress‘ outfit was complete with black leather boots, creating a streamlined, monochrome appearance that utilized mixed textures. Dern’s style included pointed toes with rounded sides, as well as heels totaling at least 3-4 inches in height; though the set’s back wasn’t visible, it’s likely they featured a block or stiletto form, similarly to other trending styles on the market this season. The moment also preceded Dern’s now-viral appearance in Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” music video; the “Cinderella”-inspired clip, where Dern starred as Swift’s wicked stepmother, also stars Dita Von Teese, Pat McGrath, Jack Antonoff and the Haim sisters.

A closer look at Dern’s boots. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman attend Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society’s “The Son” New York screening at Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Dern’s styles vary from sharp to whimsical. The actress often wears a range of colorful and embellished pumps and platform heels on the red carpet from an array of brands, including Stella McCartney, Jimmy Choo, Rene Caovilla and Roger Vivier. When off-duty, Dern can also be seen in lace-up sneakers by Louis Vuitton and Chloé, as well a Fendi slides and J.W. Anderson mules.

