Laura Dern Packs a Punch in Red Suit and Sharp Yellow Pumps at 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards

Laura Dern went bold for the 2022 Costume Designers Guild Awards. The actress posed on the red carpet at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, Calif., along with stars including Storm Reid, Karen Pittman and Melora Hardin.

The “Jurassic Park: Dominion” star arrived in a bright red suit, layered over a hot pink pussy-bow blouse. The punchy ensemble’s blazer featured sharp lapels and black buttons for a retro-inspired look. Dern’s outfit was complete with a large ring and golden drop earrings.

Laura Dern attends the 24th Costume Guild Designer Awards at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica on March 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for CDGA

When it came to footwear, Dern went equally bold. The “Big Little Lies” star tapped Roger Vivier for a set of pointed-toe pumps, which featured triangular toes and yellow suede uppers. Though her heels weren’t visible, Dern’s footwear likely included 3-4-inch stiletto heels for a sleek finish, like many of Gherardo Felloni’s whimsical designs for the house. The style did include a playful twist, with a curved front upper that created a heart shape with a print on its insoles.

A closer look at Dern’s Vivier pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images for CDGA

The Costume Designers Guild Awards honored the top costume designers in film and television at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California. Hosted by Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson, the Westfield Century City and Campari-sponsored event’s Spotlight Award was awarded to Andrew Garfield. Sharen Davis, Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor were also respectively honored with the Career Achievement Award and Distinguished Collaborator Award. The evening’s top winners also included the film’s “Cruella,” “Dune” and “Coming 2 America.”

