Laura Dern Goes Chicly Retro in Groovy Crochet Dress and Platform Pumps at Venice Film Festival 2022

Laura Dern approached the crochet trend in colorful style during the Venice Film Festival.

Arriving at the Wednesday photocall for her latest film, “The Son,” Dern posed in a crochet Gabriela Hearst midi dress. The cap-sleeved cashmere piece featured a geometric rounded pattern in hues of yellow, orange black and brown, creating a blooming flower-like shape reminiscent of the ’70s and ’60s. Gold drop earrings, rings and a layered anklet completed the “Jurassic Park” actress‘ outfit.

Laura Dern attends the photocall for “The Son” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Dern’s ensemble was finished with a pair of black platform pumps. The leather style included slightly squared toes, thick soles and buckled ankle straps. A set of block heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair, giving Dern a stable height boost that added to her look’s retro nature.

A closer look at Dern’s pumps. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

However, this wasn’t Dern’s only bold fashion moment at the Festival. The actress also made waves at the event on Tuesday, snapping an Instagram photo on a boat in a deep orange Bella Freud puff-sleeved dress and sharp blue pumps.

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

