Latto Glitters in Crystal Corset Bodysuit & Over-the-Knee Boots at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Latto brought a daringly glamorous statement to the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

While performing in Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon, the BET Award-winning musician sang in a metallic purple bodysuit. Her shiny ensemble featured sculpted cups, a paneled corset-like bodice with a sheer base and long eyelet-studded straps for a bondage-worthy spin. Giving the bold piece a burst of glamour were allover sparkling crystals. Latto’s outfit was complete with nude fishnet tights, layered diamond bracelets and rings — plus a sparkling diamond heart-shaped pendant necklace.

Latto performs at the Daytime Stage at AREA15 during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

When it came to footwear, the “Big Energy” singer completed her ensemble with a set of matching over-the-knee boots. Her style featured stretchy uppers with the same metallic hues and allover crystals as her bodysuit. Though the pair wasn’t fully visible, it was likely completed with closed toes and short heels or leg soles — similarly to boots worn onstage during the occasion by Megan Thee Stallion and Chloe Bailey, as well.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival 2022 was held in Las Vegas from Friday, Sept. 23 – Saturday, Sept. 24. The two-day event at T-Mobile Arena celebrated established and emerging musical artists with both daytime and evening lineups, sponsored by Famous Footwear, Capital One, M&M’s and more. The festival’s main headliners included Megan Thee Stallion, Avril Lavigne, Diplo, Halsey, Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Maren Morris, Pitbull and Black Eyed Peas. Additional performers included Chloe Bailey, Willow Smith, Diddy, Latto, Lauv, Big Time Rush and Five Seconds of Summer.

