Lara Trump Glitters in Fringed Dress & Metallic Pumps for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Lara Trump brought statement style to Tiffany Trump’s wedding.

For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump wore a silver gown covered in beaded fringe accents by Oscar Lopez. Her floor-length dress style featured a column silhouette, complete with faintly sheer paneling and long cape-style slit sleeves. A diamond bracelet and stud earrings completed Trump’s attire. Her husband, Eric Trump, also accompanied her in a black suit and white bow tie, as seen on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, Trump opted for a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her silver style featured metallic upper with triangular toes and thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. The pair added a metallic finish to her outfit, which matched the gleaming beads on her gown.

Tiffany Trump and businessman Michael Boulos wed on Saturday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, amidst reports of Hurricane Nicole. The couple’s occasion reportedly planned for 500 guests to attend, which included Ivanka Trump, Lara Trump and Marla Maples. The pair, who first met in Mykonos in July 2018, were engaged in January 2021 and received their marriage license in Palm Beach.

