Lara Trump Enjoys ‘Girls’ Night Out’ in Orange Bodysuit, High-Waisted Jeans & Hidden Heels With Kimberly Guilfoyle

Lara Trump took color-blocking to Florida for a night out.

While at the restaurant Waxins with friends, including Kimberly Guilfoyle, Kimberly Benza, Kristina Melnichenko, Paulina Gretzky and Malin Sandstroem on Saturday, Trump wore a bright orange bodysuit. As seen in a post on Guilfoyle’s Instagram, Trump paired the piece with light blue denim jeans. A brown leather belt finished her look for the Palm Beach Gardens occasion.

The former “Real News Update” host’s footwear wasn’t visible. However, due to the area’s climate and the summer weather, it’s likely she wore a pair of flat or heeled sandals.

Earlier this week, Trump also posed in a purple gown and silver pumps in a photo for “The Conservateur.”

Trump often wears pointed-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin when on and off-duty. The Fox News contributor’s pairs often include leather and suede uppers in neutral hues, including beige and white. Similarly colored flat loafers and sandals from brands including Gucci are also regularly present in her rotation.

Discover top fashion moments from Trump’s late mother-in-law, Ivana Trump, in the gallery.