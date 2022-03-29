Lana Condor Is Elegantly Edgy in Glossy Leather Dress and 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Lana Condor gave her elegant style an edgy twist for an appearance last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The “Boo, Bitch!” star arrived onstage in a navy off-the-shoulder dress by Christian Siriano. Hailing from the designer’s Fall 2022 collection, the glossy number featured a patent leather texture, as well as a wrapped bodice that created a plunging neckline. Completing the piece was a flared knee-length skirt with a long sash that trailed behind the star. Condor’s ensemble, styled by Erin Walsh, was finished with silver Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings for a dash of modern glamour.

Lana Condor appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

For footwear, Condor grounded her look with a set of daring Andrea Wazen platform heels. The actress’ $620 Antigone style featured thick black leather platform soles and slingback straps, plus daring 5.9-inch stiletto heels. Creating a “naked shoe” effect were clear PVC toe and ankle straps. The pair gave Condor’s look a futuristic edge, as well as providing a new take on the platform sandal beloved by celebrities on the red carpet.

Lana Condor appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Andrea Wazen’s Antigone platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Andrea Wazen

While on “Fallon,” Condor discussed her new film “Moonshot” with Cole Sprouse, as well as her recent engagement and how she met her fiancé Anthony De La Torre. You can discover her full interview below:

Platform heels like Condor’s are a top trend of the moment, growing in popularity over the last two years from their sky-high heels, secure ankle straps and chunky platform soles. New styles have emerged from a range of brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Tamara Mellon. Aside from Condor, stars like Lily James, Sophie Turner and Kaley Cuoco have also worn Jimmy Choo, Louis Vuitton and Le Silla platforms in recent weeks.

Lana Condor appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on March 28, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

For footwear, Condor keeps her styles colorful and bright. The “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” star can often be seen in pumps and platform sandals from Dior, Jimmy Choo, Sophia Webster and more top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, the actress’ style includes casual styles like Birkenstock slides and Nike sneakers. Condor is also a rising star in the fashion world, recently hosting the 2021 Costume Designer’s Guild Awards and starring in campaigns for Vera Bradley, Aerie, Victoria’s Secret Pink and H&M.

