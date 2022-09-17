Lady Louise Windsor Wears Special Horse Pendant & Somber Attire at Westminster Hall for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

Lady Louise Windsor and her brother, James, Viscount Severn, gathered with their cousins at today’s vigil around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin to pay their respects to the late monarch. The ceremony was held at Westminster Hall in London, where the Queen is currently lying in state.

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex Sophie wore somber attire to honor her late grandmother. She donned a black midi dress, black pumps, and black tights, following the royal tradition of wearing stockings to royal events. Louise also wore a gold necklace with a horse pendant to honor her grandmother. Queen Elizabeth II always loved horses and made her passion public during her lifetime. At the time of her death, the late monarch reportedly owned more than 100 horses.

Lady Louise Windsor is seen during a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Louise accessorized her outfit with a black velvet headband with flower detailing.

Louise and James joined their cousins Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips at the ceremony, which marked a rare reunion of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie of York, Princess Beatrice of York, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall on Sept. 17, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth’s Shoe Style Through the Years, From the ’60s to Today