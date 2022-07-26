Lady Gaga Gleams in Massive 3D Gold Dress at Chromatica Ball Tour in Paris

Lady Gaga continued her Chromatica Ball Tour in show-stopping style this week. The musician is currently touring the globe for her sixth studio album, recently seen on her third stop in Paris.

The Grammy Award-winning star performed in dynamic fashion at the Stade de France, wearing a 3D gold dress. The dramatic metallic style featured a 3D silhouette with enlarged puffed sleeves, a high collar and flared layered shoulders — all including a thin lined texture. Playing off of Gaga’s statement look were her dancers, clad in coordinated shiny gold outfits. Completing the musician’s bold outfit were gold earrings and a bold red lip.

Lady Gaga performs at the Stade de France in Paris during The Chromatica Ball Tour on July 24, 2022. CREDIT: Sofiane ALARCON/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Gaga’s footwear of choice, though hidden from view, likely included heeled boots in a similar hue or tone as her ensemble. The star is known for wearing coordinating footwear onstage for her performances, whether they’re knee-high lace-up boots or sky-high 7-inch stiletto heels.

Related Paris Hilton Buttons Up for Hilton Hotels in Knit Dress & White-Hot Pumps Keke Palmer Brings Neon Colors to 'Seth Meyers' in Orange Blazer and Pointy Heels Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party

This also isn’t the only time the singer has gone gold on the Chromatica Ball tour, either. At the concert’s opening show in Dusseldorf, Germany, Gaga wore a metallic gold Alexander McQueen sleeveless jumpsuit and matching boots. As for what else she’ll wear — and make headlines in — onstage remains to be seen on the tour’s remaining stops, which include London, New York, Tokyo and Los Angeles. Fans can currently purchase tour tickets on her website.

Lady Gaga performs on the opening night of The Chromatica Ball world tour at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. CREDIT: INSTARimages.com

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

Discover Lady Gaga’s boldest Chromatica Ball looks in the gallery.