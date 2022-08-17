Lady Gaga Goes High-Low With Boyfriend Jeans, Celine Handbag, Nike Air Max Sneakers & Chromatica Ball Tour Shirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Lady Gaga stepped out in style while in New York City — with a pair of sleek sneakers to match.

While strolling throughout Manhattan, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a Chromatica Ball tour white T-shirt, given an an edgy twist from split-hemmed sleeves, distressing, prints and silver embellishments. The piece was paired with light blue boyfriend jeans, as well as simple black sunglasses and a mesh baseball cap.

Lady Gaga strolls in New York City on Aug. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Celine

To give her ensemble a sophisticated finish, Gaga also carried Celine’s shiny white leather Trapeze Triomphe handbag, a flap shoulder style with a swirling Triomphe silver monogram-shaped clasp that hails from the brand’s Winter 2022 collection. The curved symbol has also become a notable detail in its hit Triomphe, Besace Triomphe and Cuir Triomphe handbags, introduced to the label under Heidi Slimane’s creative direction.

When it came to shoes, Gaga went casual in a pair of men’s sneakers by Nike. The $130 Air Max 90 style featured white leather and synthetic paneled uppers with stitched overlays, complete with the brand’s signature Waffle textured outsoles. The low-top silhouette was given added comfort through the classic running pair’s cushioned heels, padded collars and foam midsoles.

A closer look at Gaga’s Nike Air Max 90 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Celine

Nike’s Air Max 90 men’s sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Apart from Gaga’s dynamic onstage looks, she was also spotted off-duty last week in an oversized black parka jacket and skinny jeans while visiting friend and collaborator Tony Bennett in New York. Completing her look were black leather pointed-toe boots with thin stiletto heels.

Lady Gaga visits Tony Bennett in New York City on Aug 11, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

