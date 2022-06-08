Kylie Minogue Boosts Feathered Minidress With Buckled Boots for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Kylie Minogue took New York City by storm in sleek style to debut her Kylie Minogue Wines label to the states — and appear on “Watch What Happens Live!” alongside Andy Cohen and Emmy Rossum.

The Grammy Award-winning musician brought boudoir style to Manhattan for the occasion, wearing a black minidress with a scalloped hem. Adding extra drama was a bodice covered in thin feathers, creating an allover texture moment. The dress was layered over sheer black leggings for a sultry twist.

Minogue finished her ensemble with simple accessories: a delicate gold bracelet and rings.

Kylie Minogue leaves "Watch What Happens Live!" in New York City on June 7, 2022.

Kylie Minogue leaves “Watch What Happens Live!” in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Minogue boosted her ensemble in a towering pair of platform boots. The black leather style featured thick soles and closed toes, as well as buckled straps encircling her ankles for added edge. Completing the biker chic pair were sky-high block heels, totaling at least 5 inches in height. The style instantly streamlined Minogue’s outfit while merging her signature club-worthy glamour with a dash of grunge.

During an interview with Cohen, the “Spinning Around” singer also discussed her rumored collaborations with Robbie Williams, Madonna, David Bowie and Lady Gaga over the years — as well as her “gay anthem” and winning legal battle over the “Kylie” name trademark against Kylie Jenner. The singer also shared her thoughts on a long-rumored collaboration with Prince, as well.

“I always was, always will be, an uber, super duper Prince maniac,” Minogue shared. “We did a demo of this song, I gave him lyrics and it was a song. I don’t even know where it is. It’s on a cassette somewhere.”

You can view Minogue’s full interview on the “Watch What Happens Live” YouTube channel:

Platform boots like Minogue’s are a top trend within the rise of platform heel silhouettes, which include thick soles for added support with a height boost from block or stiletto heels. Sky-high pairs have emerged from a range of designers in a range of materials in recent months, including Versace, Naked Wolfe and Dries Van Noten. Aside from Minogue, stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ashlee Simpson and Kourtney Kardashian have slipped into towering boots by Alaïa, Saint Laurent and Rick Owens in recent weeks as well.

Kylie Minogue leaves “Watch What Happens Live!” in New York City on June 7, 2022. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Minogue is renowned for her penchant for bold high heels, which she’s worn numerous pairs of over the years. The Australian star often favors printed, embellished and textured pumps from luxury brands including Christian Louboutin, Casadei, Giuseppe Zanotti and Charlotte Olympia. Off-duty, she’s also donned smooth sneakers by Chanel and Gucci, among other top brands. Minogue is a favorite in the fashion world as well, starring in Marc Jacobs’ Fall 2020 campaign and sitting front row for brands like Emilio Pucci, Ralph and Russo and Versace during Fashion Month.

