Kylie Jenner Goes Grunge with Stormi Webster in Destroyed Leather Pants in London

Kylie Jenner took a soft approach to punk style while leaving her hotel in London — along with daughter Stormi Webster.

The “Kardashians” star stepped out in an all-black outfit, which included a skim-fitting charcoal black T-shirt and padded shoulders. Her futuristic outfit’s main focal point was a set of wide-legged black leather pants, which included a glossy texture, distressed hems and allover detailing that included stitching and seemingly repaired patches. Jenner completed her ensemble with an asymmetric black and gray lizard-textured top-handle bag, as well as silver multi-charm earrings complete with shimmering heart pendants.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster leave their hotel in London on August 7, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Meanwhile, Stormi opted for a sportier take on a leather outfit, wearing a black patent collared jacket and miniskirt layered over a white T-shirt. Her ensemble was finished with a set of white, red and gray Nike sneakers over black socks.

When it came to footwear, Jenner’s was hidden beneath her pants’ wide hems. However, peeking beneath the bottoms were a set of black leather shoes with narrow square toes. Though the rest of her shoes were not visible, the Kylie Beauty founder’s pair likely included a boot silhouette with block or stiletto heels. Whatever their shape, the pair certainly streamlined her ensemble and matched its dark monochrome palette.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster leave their hotel in London on August 7, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

