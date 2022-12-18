Kylie Jenner Zips into Patent Leather Boots and Matching Latex Dress in Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner brought a dynamic take to going-out style during a family moment this week.

While in Los Angeles with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner on Saturday night, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a glossy latex dress. Her long style featured a low-cut strapless bodice, accented by an asymmetric sheer cream strap for a daring twist. A matching top-handle mini bag, sunglasses and silver teardrop-shaped post earrings completed her ensemble.

Kylie Jenner strolls with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Jenner zipped into a slick set of matching patent leather boots. Her glossy black style featured tall uppers with pointed toes, complete with silver side zippers. Thin heels likely totaling 3 inches in height finished the set with an approachable, height-boosting base.

A closer look at Jenner’s heels. CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, Kylie’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

