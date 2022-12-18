×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kylie Jenner Zips into Patent Leather Boots and Matching Latex Dress in Los Angeles

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KylieJenner-2
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
Lizzo’s Style Evolution
View Gallery 33 Images

Kylie Jenner brought a dynamic take to going-out style during a family moment this week.

While in Los Angeles with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner on Saturday night, the Kylie Beauty founder wore a glossy latex dress. Her long style featured a low-cut strapless bodice, accented by an asymmetric sheer cream strap for a daring twist. A matching top-handle mini bag, sunglasses and silver teardrop-shaped post earrings completed her ensemble.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Los Angeles, heels, high heels, black heels, leather heels, boots, pointed toe boots, heeled boots, stiletto boots, stilettos, dress, leather dress, black dress
Kylie Jenner strolls with Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Dec. 17, 2022.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it came to footwear, Jenner zipped into a slick set of matching patent leather boots. Her glossy black style featured tall uppers with pointed toes, complete with silver side zippers. Thin heels likely totaling 3 inches in height finished the set with an approachable, height-boosting base.

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Los Angeles, heels, high heels, black heels, leather heels, boots, pointed toe boots, heeled boots, stiletto boots, stilettos, dress, leather dress, black dress
A closer look at Jenner’s heels.
CREDIT: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, Kylie’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s statement shoe wardrobe over the years in the gallery.

 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad