Kylie Jenner Reunites With Kendall Jenner, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian in Leopard Print & Balenciaga Boots

The Kardashian-Jenners reunited for a sharp style moment together on TikTok this week.

Kylie Jenner shared a new video on the social media app, wearing black pants and a “Matrix”-worthy matching leather jacket with thin white-framed sunglasses. In the clip, Kourtney Kardashian — also dressed in a leather coat, worn with a leopard-printed minidress and dark tights — leaps into her arms for a hug, while Khloe Kardashian poses nearby in a leopard-printed handbag and brown bodysuit. Completing the clip is Kendall Jenner, leaning into the camera in black pants with a fluffy leopard-printed coat.

“I just don’t have the energy for this. I am unsubscribing from this drama,” the 5-second video’s audio reads atop the clip — a direct quote from Kourtney herself from a May 2022 episode of “The Kardashians.”

When it came to shoes, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was outfitted in slick boots. Kylie’s hailed from Balenciaga, featuring a knee-high silhouette with boxy toes and ridged soles in a matte black hue. Kourtney matched her in a set of tall black leather boots with pointed toes and block-shaped heels.

Rounding out the group was Khloe, whose sharp pointed-toe set included thin stiletto heels, allover leopard prints and a thigh-high silhouette. Kendall’s footwear was not visible, though she likely wore a matching set of black or printed boots to complete the group’s color scheme.

For footwear, Kylie’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

