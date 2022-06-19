Kylie Jenner Raises the Bar for Night-Out Dressing in Leather Miniskirt, Boyfriend Blazer & Pink Crystal Mules

Kylie Jenner brought a glamorous take to night-out dressing, thanks to a pair of standout shoes.

The “Kardashians” star posed before going out in an all-black outfit, which featured a top with a thin asymmetric strap that created a cutout appearance. Her look was cinched with a black leather MM6 Maison Margiela miniskirt, and completed with an oversized black Balenciaga blazer, adding a suited element with a “boyfriend”-like fit to her ensemble. She also paired her look with a glossy black alligator Hermès Kelly handbag with shiny gold hardware.

“Last night,” Jenner simply captioned her photo set shared to Instagram.

When it came to shoes, the Kylie Beauty founder elevated her outfit with a set of Balenciaga mules. The bubblegum pink Knife style featured dramatically pointed toes — a signature of creative director Demna’s footwear for the French house — covered in sparkly crystals. Boosting the shoes were stiletto heels totaling 3.75 inches, as well as thin bow toe accents for a feminine finish. The pair added a burst of whimsy to Jenner’s look while ensuring it remained sharp for a night on the town.

Mules like Jenner’s are a top trend right now. New pairs have emerged with bow accents, pearls, crystals and bright colors from a range of brands, including Mach & Mach, Paris Texas and Jeffrey Campbell. Jenner’s not the only star to take the style for a spin; bold mule have also been worn by Chrishell Stause, Elle Fanning and Chrissy Teigen from Giuseppe Zanotti, Piferi and Jimmy Choo in recent weeks.

The star herself is no stranger to a statement heel, wearing sharp pairs by Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Y/Project over the years.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2021 Parsons Benefit in New York City on June 15, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka One One, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

