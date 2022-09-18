×
Kylie Jenner Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Denim Miniskirt and Padded Toe-Loop Mules

By Aaron Royce
Kylie Jenner gave early 2000’s fashion a grungy makeover while getting dressed on TikTok.

In a new video on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star shared that she’d prepared a “get ready with me”-style video for her followers; however, since the clip was lost, Jenner showcased her outfit and allowed her followers to help her choose her handbag of the day. The star’s outfit consisted of a white Y/Project tank top, tucked into a flared light blue denim miniskirt — also by the brand — that featured a long utilitarian attached belt. Jenner completed her look with thick silver teardrop-shaped Bottega Veneta post earrings and rings; when choosing between a black rectangular Y/Project doctor-style bag and a reptilian brown By Far buckled shoulder bag, she opted to finish her look with the By Far style.

Meanwhile, when it came to footwear, Jenner slipped into a set of heeled mules by Ambush. Her $1,215 style featured light navy leather padded mules with rounded soles, topped with darker crossed front straps and toe loops. A pair of thick coordinating cylindrical heels totaling 4.52-inches in height finished the pair, giving Jenner’s outfit a summer-worthy base that packed an edgy yet whimsical punch.

Ambush's padded mules.
Ambush’s padded mules.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

Discover Jenner’s statement shoe wardrobe over the years in the gallery.

