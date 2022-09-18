Kylie Jenner Gives Y2K Style a Grunge Twist in Denim Miniskirt and Padded Toe-Loop Mules

Kylie Jenner gave early 2000’s fashion a grungy makeover while getting dressed on TikTok.
In a new video on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star shared that she’d prepared a “get ready with me”-style video for her followers; however, since the clip was lost, Jenner showcased her outfit and allowed her followers to help her choose her handbag of the day. The star’s outfit consisted of a white Y/Project tank top, tucked into a flared light blue denim miniskirt — also by the brand — that featured a long utilitarian attached belt. Jenner completed her look with thick silver teardrop-shaped Bottega Veneta post earrings and rings; when choosing between a black rectangular Y/Project doctor-style bag and a reptilian brown By Far buckled shoulder bag, she opted to finish her look with the By Far style.
@kyliejenner
Meanwhile, when it came to footwear, Jenner slipped into a set of heeled mules by Ambush. Her $1,215 style featured light navy leather padded mules with rounded soles, topped with darker crossed front straps and toe loops. A pair of thick coordinating cylindrical heels totaling 4.52-inches in height finished the pair, giving Jenner’s outfit a summer-worthy base that packed an edgy yet whimsical punch.
For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.
