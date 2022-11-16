Kylie Jenner Gleams in Dramatic Corset Gown & Crystal Crown for ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Kylie Jenner gave regal style a futuristic twist for the opening of the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. Held on Tuesday night in New York, the event drew a range of star attendees, including Julia Fox, Tinashe and Lourdes Leon.

The Kylie Beauty founder posed for the occasion in a black satin dress, featuring a tightly corseted bodice. The strapless ensemble, which had a curved neckline and feathered hem, was paired with matching feather-trimmed gloves for a dramatic finish. Completing Jenner’s ensemble were sparkling diamond stud earrings, as well as a curved silver headpiece covered in gleaming crystals — seemingly mimicking a bejeweled tiara.

Kylie Jenner attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition opening night at Brooklyn Museum on Nov. 15, 2022 in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

When it came to footwear, Jenner’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely she donned a pair of matching pointed-toe pumps or heeled sandals for the event — two styles she’s frequently worn for formal occasions and appearances over the years.

The Kylie Baby founder also posed for photos during the opening with Casey Cadwallader, Mugler’s creative director, who joined the house in 2017 prior to its namesake founder’s passing in January.

Kylie Jenner and Casey Cadwallader attend the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York City on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gotham/FilmMagic

“Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at Brooklyn Museum in New York will officially open on Nov. 18. This is the first retrospective to explore the work of French designer Thierry Mugler, featuring over 100 outfits ranging from haute couture pieces to stage costumes, alongside custom accessories, sketches, videos, images by celebrated fashion photographers, and installations that mirror Mugler’s futuristic approach.