Kylie Jenner Strikes A Pose while Barefoot in Hook-Buttoned Silky Bodysuit and Balenciaga’s Crush Bag

Kylie Jenner took a turn for the sultry — with a high-fashion boost — in her latest series of Instagram photos.

In a new photo dump on the social media platform, the “Kardashians” star posed in a bed while wearing a silky black bodysuit. The single piece featured an angular neckline and thin straps, complete with a brief-like hem. A line of hook-style buttons ran down its center, creating a lower-cut silhouette. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was a jet-black manicure and pedicure. She also paired her outfit with Balenciaga’s $3,100 Crush bag, an oversized black crushed calfskin shoulder bag with aged gold chain hardware, adding a dramatic and minimalist finish; the style was notably the same that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, wore in the brand’s Winter 2022 campaign.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkCAjO_SsG8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“couldn’t think of a caption,” the influencer titled the photo set, which gained acclaim in the comments by stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Khloe Kardashian and Malika.

Meanwhile, when it came to footwear, Jenner opted to go barefoot. However, it’s likely her at-home outfit was complete with slides or slippers in a soft texture — two comfort shoe-focused trends that have risen in popularity over the last several years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkCQ6dovtNW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

