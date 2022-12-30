Kylie Jenner Gives Retro Leather Coat a Y2K Twist With Shearling Bucket Hat & Boots in Aspen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Kylie Jenner was warmly dressed for a trip to Colorado this week.
While arriving in Aspen on Friday, Jenner wore a retro-inspired ski-worthy outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder dressed up in a shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” collection. The $8,791 coat was originally designed in 1987.
Jenner wore the coat atop a beige turtleneck top and sheer black tights. The coat featured a front side zipper, white trim and a white shearling collar, also coordinating with a black faux fur bucket hat that gave a Y2K twist to her outfit.
Jenner’s outfit was complete with matching black and white-piped gloves with tasseled ties, as well as a small geometric black leather handbag.
When it came to footwear, Jenner slipped on a pair of tall boots to create a head-to-toe monochrome moment. The Kendall + Kylie founder’s pair included black leather uppers with knee-high shafts and rounded toes, complete with thick stacked rubber soles. Thin white lining accented the pair, allowing them to form a retro-matching appearance when paired with Jenner’s coat.
For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.
PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s statement shoe wardrobe over the years in the gallery.