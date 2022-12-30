Kylie Jenner Gives Retro Leather Coat a Y2K Twist With Shearling Bucket Hat & Boots in Aspen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner was warmly dressed for a trip to Colorado this week.

While arriving in Aspen on Friday, Jenner wore a retro-inspired ski-worthy outfit. The Kylie Beauty founder dressed up in a shearling and leather coat from Alaïa’s “Edition” collection. The $8,791 coat was originally designed in 1987.

Jenner wore the coat atop a beige turtleneck top and sheer black tights. The coat featured a front side zipper, white trim and a white shearling collar, also coordinating with a black faux fur bucket hat that gave a Y2K twist to her outfit.

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Jenner’s outfit was complete with matching black and white-piped gloves with tasseled ties, as well as a small geometric black leather handbag.

When it came to footwear, Jenner slipped on a pair of tall boots to create a head-to-toe monochrome moment. The Kendall + Kylie founder’s pair included black leather uppers with knee-high shafts and rounded toes, complete with thick stacked rubber soles. Thin white lining accented the pair, allowing them to form a retro-matching appearance when paired with Jenner’s coat.

A closer look at Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 30, 2022. CREDIT: TheRealSPW / MEGA

For footwear, Jenner’s style varies in aesthetic from sporty to sleek and eclectic. The Kylie Baby founder can be spotted on and off the red carpet in a range of pumps, sandals and platforms by Alexandre Vauthier, Andrea Wazen and Versace, among other luxury brands. Her off-duty rotation also varies, including Bottega Veneta sandals, Louis Vuitton slides and Prada combat boots. For athletic activities, Jenner regularly wears sneakers from Hoka, Nike x Off-White and Balenciaga, with details including mesh, paneling and thick rubber soles.

PHOTOS: Discover Kylie Jenner’s statement shoe wardrobe over the years in the gallery.