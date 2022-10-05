Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.

For footwear, Richards strapped into a towering set of gold Aquazzura heels. Her $875 Sinner style featured metallic gold uppers with intricate reptilian embossments, topped with ankle, slingback and cutout toe straps. The set was complete with thick platform soles, as well as height-boosting 5.5-inch block heels. The set gave Richards’ dynamic ensemble an added burst of bold glamour, solidifying its statement-making nature from head to toe.

Aquazzura’s Sinner sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Platforms like Richards’ are favored for their height-boosting soles and heels, as well as balance from secure upper straps and thick bases. Styles with metallic hues and crystal embellishments have also grown in popularity for glamorous night-out and occasion dressing, as seen in new collections by Gianvito Rossi, Alexandre Birman and Schutz.

When it comes to footwear, Richards often goes for glamour. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress often wears embellished pumps and sandals for appearances and formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi and Prada. Off-duty, Richards can often be seen in low-top and chunky sneakers by a range of brands, including Alexander McQueen, Asics, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

