×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
KYLE
Scarlett Johansson
Kathy Hilton
Kate Middleton
Sarah Jessica Parker
View Gallery 8 Images

Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.

Related

Aquazzura Teams Up With Swarovski on Capsule Collection

Blondes Have More Fun: The Blonds Close New York Fashion Week with Y2K Club Glamour, Sky-High Heels & Material Girls

Cassie Shines in Chain-Dripping Corset Bodysuit & Spiked Louboutin Boots On The Blonds' NYFW Runway

For footwear, Richards strapped into a towering set of gold Aquazzura heels. Her $875 Sinner style featured metallic gold uppers with intricate reptilian embossments, topped with ankle, slingback and cutout toe straps. The set was complete with thick platform soles, as well as height-boosting 5.5-inch block heels. The set gave Richards’ dynamic ensemble an added burst of bold glamour, solidifying its statement-making nature from head to toe.

Aquazzura, platform sandals, gold sandals, metallic sandals, embossed sandals, block heel sandals, shiny sandals
Aquazzura’s Sinner sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Platforms like Richards’ are favored for their height-boosting soles and heels, as well as balance from secure upper straps and thick bases. Styles with metallic hues and crystal embellishments have also grown in popularity for glamorous night-out and occasion dressing, as seen in new collections by Gianvito Rossi, Alexandre Birman and Schutz.

When it comes to footwear, Richards often goes for glamour. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress often wears embellished pumps and sandals for appearances and formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi and Prada. Off-duty, Richards can often be seen in low-top and chunky sneakers by a range of brands, including Alexander McQueen, Asics, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover more stars in Aquazzura heels in the gallery.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad