Kyle Richards Goes for Leather in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Blazer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
Kyle Richards gave leather style a sophisticated finish while at Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX this week, commemorating the stars longtime acting career. The ceremony was also attended by Curtis’ husband, Christopher Guest, and daughters Ruby and Annie Guest, as well as close friends and co-stars including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Andi Matichak.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed on the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX’s red carpet with Curtis in a printed houndstooth blazer. Featuring pointed lapels, her outerwear was paired with a silky black top and fingerless leather gloves. A set of black leather pants, as well as a gold rectangular pendant necklace, completed her ensemble. Richards notably stars as Lindsey Wallace in “Halloween Ends” alongside Curtis; the movie is Richards’ final film of the revived “Halloween” horror trilogy — a role she originated in its namesake first 1978 film.

Kyle Richards, Jamie Lee Curtis, white suit, suit, pumps, leather pumps, slingback pumps, tan pumps, kitten heel pumps, Halloween, Halloween Ends, Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood
Kyle Richards attended Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Richards’ footwear featured a pair of leather heeled boots. Her style appeared to feature a calf-high silhouette, complete with black uppers that instantly streamlined her ensemble. The set featured chunky block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — similarly to past pairs Richards has worn, as well as popular iterations of the shoe style.

Kyle Richards, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends, red carpet, ceremony, cement ceremony, boots, leather boots, black boots, blazer, printed blazer, houndstooth blazer
Kyle Richards attend Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kyle Richards and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022.
Kyle Richards attend the Jamie Lee Curtis Hand and Footprint In Cement Ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 12, 2022.
CREDIT: River / MEGA

This is the latest viral moment for Richards, whose final film in the “Halloween” franchise, “Halloween Ends,” releases on Oct. 14. In the film, Richards stars as Lindsey Wallace — a role she originated in the franchise’s first 1978 film. The actress made waves earlier this week while attending the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, wearing a crystal-embellished David Koma gown with slick Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto heels.

Kyle Richards, black gown, flame gown, crystal gown, heels, peep toe heels, black heels, crystal heels, stiletto heels, open toe heels, Halloween Ends, red carpet, premiere, Hollywood, Halloween
Kyle Richards attends the “Halloween Ends” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood on Oct. 11, 2022.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Richards often goes for glamour. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress often wears embellished pumps and sandals for appearances and formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi and Prada. Off-duty, Richards can often be seen in low-top and chunky sneakers by a range of brands, including Alexander McQueen, Asics, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

PHOTOS: Discover Richards’ top style moments over the years in the gallery.

