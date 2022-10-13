Kyle Richards Goes for Leather in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Blazer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Kyle Richards gave leather style a sophisticated finish while at Jamie Lee Curtis’ Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX this week, commemorating the stars longtime acting career. The ceremony was also attended by Curtis’ husband, Christopher Guest, and daughters Ruby and Annie Guest, as well as close friends and co-stars including Melanie Griffith, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Andi Matichak.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posed on the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX’s red carpet with Curtis in a printed houndstooth blazer. Featuring pointed lapels, her outerwear was paired with a silky black top and fingerless leather gloves. A set of black leather pants, as well as a gold rectangular pendant necklace, completed her ensemble. Richards notably stars as Lindsey Wallace in “Halloween Ends” alongside Curtis; the movie is Richards’ final film of the revived “Halloween” horror trilogy — a role she originated in its namesake first 1978 film.

Richards’ footwear featured a pair of leather heeled boots. Her style appeared to feature a calf-high silhouette, complete with black uppers that instantly streamlined her ensemble. The set featured chunky block heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — similarly to past pairs Richards has worn, as well as popular iterations of the shoe style.

This is the latest viral moment for Richards, whose final film in the “Halloween” franchise, “Halloween Ends,” releases on Oct. 14. In the film, Richards stars as Lindsey Wallace — a role she originated in the franchise’s first 1978 film. The actress made waves earlier this week while attending the film’s premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, wearing a crystal-embellished David Koma gown with slick Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto heels.

When it comes to footwear, Richards often goes for glamour. The “Watcher in the Woods” actress often wears embellished pumps and sandals for appearances and formal occasions, hailing from top brands including Mach & Mach, Amina Muaddi and Prada. Off-duty, Richards can often be seen in low-top and chunky sneakers by a range of brands, including Alexander McQueen, Asics, Nike and Louis Vuitton.

