Kristin Davis Blossoms in Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Kristin Davis beat the rainy day blues as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday.

On set for the show’s second season in New York City, Davis was spotted on the program’s Instagram page in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble: a light blue draped blouse, tucked into a black, blue and green floral-printed midi skirt. Her formal attire was layered with a deep blue raincoat and lavender umbrella for a weather-ready spin, as well as a string of pearls and a light blue leather handbag.

Davis’ outfit also coordinated with onscreen bulldog Richard Burton, who wore a yellow dog raincoat and blue booties as well.

When it came to footwear, the “Deadly Illusions” star‘s outfit was complete with a set of white pumps. Her style included stark leather uppers with triangular toes, completed by thin heels totaling 3 to 5 inches in height.

Davis has also returned to form as Charlotte York while filming the second season of “And Just Like That…,” with her one of her most viral outfits making the rounds online: an 18th-century-esque silk gown and jacket with a latex corset top and Amina Muaddi’s towering Yigit platform boots, inspired by “Sweet Gwendoline” by bondage artist John Willie.

Kristin Davis films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of early October, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker was notably spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch.

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.