Kristin Davis Steps Into Charlotte’s Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 — with A Sheer Twist

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film 'And Just Like That' season 2 in New York City on Oct. 5, 2022.

Kristin Davis returned to Charlotte York’s shoes — literally — for the new season of “And Just Like That…” The HBO’s “Sex and the City” companion series has returned for season 2, which began filming today in New York City.

While filming a scene with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (dressed in a now-viral outfit that featured J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch), Davis wore a black outfit reminiscent of Charlotte’s ensembles in “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That.” Her outfit featured a knee-length black skirt, as well as a sheer black polka-dot blouse that included white cuffs, a rounded silk collar and a bright pink bow. Both pieces were cinched with a black patent leather belt, creating a monochrome moment. Davis’ outfit — crafted by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago — was finished with a black barrette and a white and black leather Delvaux top-handle handbag.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 in New York City on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For footwear, the “Deadly Illusions” star wore a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The style — a Charlotte signature over the years — featured triangular toes with black leather uppers that faintly shone under the rain. The pair was complete with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Davis a slick height boost while providing a neutral base for her ensemble.

A closer look at Davis’ pumps. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Though it’s unclear what costumes Davis will wear in the future of “And Just Like That…,” it’s certain they’ll gain international attention upon sight. The costumes Rogers and Santiago designed for the show’s first season included a wide range of pieces, from Birkenstock sandals to Valentino couture — and everything in between. As Charlotte, Davis will surely serve an array of preppy and feminine outfits in the future — including color-coordinated pumps, which have previously hailed from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and more luxury brands.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 in New York City on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to shoes, Davis keeps her other off-duty styles casual. Aside from comfy slides by Nike, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe and peep-toe pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos have surfaced of her this summer in an array of stylish heels by Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

