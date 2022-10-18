Kristin Davis Slips Into Comfy Ugg Boots with Striped Sweatsuit while Behind-the-Scenes of ‘And Just Like That…’

Kristin Davis took a sharp turn from Charlotte York Goldenblatt’s preppy style while filming the second season of “And Just Like That…”

Behind the scenes of the HBO Max comedy, the actress arrived on set on Madison Avenue in New York City in decidedly casual attire. Her off-duty outfit consisted of a blue zip-up drawstring hoodie and matching sweatpants, each printed with horizontal red, orange, yellow and blue paneling. Oversized tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and a thin ring completed her ensemble.

Kristin Davis arrives to film “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The outfit bore a remarkable similarity to one Davis wore while filming the show’s first season in August 2021, wearing a striped gray hoodie with sweatpants and Nike slides.

Kristin Davis films “And Just Like That” in Chelsea, New York on Aug. 3, 2021. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

When it came to footwear, the “Deadly Illusions” star‘s outfit was complete with a cozy pair of Ugg boots. Her $170 Classic Short II style featured rounded toes and calf-high water-repellent uppers in smooth navy sheepskin with shearling trim. Giving the cozy pair a comfortable finish were sheepskin insoles and Treadlite by Ugg outsoles.

Ugg’s Classic Short II boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of early October, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker has already been spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch.

Davis herself has also returned to form as Charlotte York, with her second most-recent outfit also making the rounds online: an 18th-century-esque silk gown and jacket with a latex corset top and Amina Muaddi’s towering Yigit platform boots, inspired by “Sweet Gwendoline” by bondage artist John Willie.

Kristin Davis films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

