Kristin Davis Strides in White Pumps With Jewel-Toned Florals for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Davis stepped into November as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning.

On set for the show’s second season in New York City’s Upper West Village with Sarah Jessica Parker, Davis wore a pale blue knee-length dress. The collared style, which included 3/4-length sleeves and a lightly flared skirt, was covered in an intricate print of illustrated hummingbirds and flowers in dark green hues.

Davis’ Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble was complete with a thin metal bangle, white watch and pearl stud earrings — as well as her fictional onscreen bulldog, Richard Burton.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film “And Just Like That” season 2 in the West Village in New York City on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to footwear, the “Deadly Illusions” star‘s outfit was complete with a set of white Jimmy Choo pumps. Her $695 Love style included glossy patent leather uppers with triangular toes, finished with 4-inch stiletto heels to form the shoes’ classic silhouette. The pair added a neutral base to her ensemble, while also complementing her dress’ lighter hues as well.

A closer look at Davis’ pumps. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Jimmy Choo’s Love 100 pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa.com

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of early October, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker has already been spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch.

Davis herself has also returned to form as Charlotte York, with her one of her most viral outfits making the rounds online: an 18th-century-esque silk gown and jacket with a latex corset top and Amina Muaddi’s towering Yigit platform boots, inspired by “Sweet Gwendoline” by bondage artist John Willie.

Kristin Davis films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

