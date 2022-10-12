Kristin Davis Serves Vintage Fetish Style in 6-Inch Heels & Latex for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Davis just gave Charlotte York Goldenblatt a vintage dominatrix makeover while filming “And Just Like That…”

On set for the show’s second season in New York City’s Upper East Side yesterday, Davis wore a Victorian-esque outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a multicolored striped silk skirt with a rounded bustled back, similar to styles from the 1890s. Adding to her outfit’s vintage aesthetic was a fuchsia satin jacket with black leather lapels, cinched with a dark gunmetal horsebit.

Kristin Davis films “And Just Like That…” in New York City on Oct. 11, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Giving her outfit a sultry edge were a black latex corset top, matching short gloves, and a woven leather riding crop. Completing Davis’ Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble were a satin top hat with a dramatic veil, delicate pearl drop earrings and a thin silk choker knotted in a bow.

Related Nicole Ari Parker Returns in Red-Hot Valentino Couture for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Bella Hadid Has a 'Ciao Bella' Birthday Moment in Sheer Lace Dress, Chained Thong Stilettos & Statement Clutch Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2

When it came to footwear, the “Deadly Illusions” star‘s outfit was complete with a towering set of Amina Muaddi boots. Sharply veering from Charlotte’s classically preppy style, the $1,630 Yigit set featured glossy black patent leather uppers in a pointed-toe silhouette. Giving the ankle-high pair a sky-high boost were thick platform soles, as well as stiletto heels totaling 6 inches in height. The set finished Davis’ outfit with a daringly sharp base, while ensuring she also received added elevation.

A closer look at Davis’ boots. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Amina Muaddi’s Yigit platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

“And Just Like That…” has returned to filming its second season in Manhattan as of early October, with several outfits from the new season already going viral. Sarah Jessica Parker has already been spotted outdoors in metallic pink stiletto sandals and Dior’s 2008 Extreme Gladiator sandals — complete with J.W. Anderson’s 3D-printed pigeon clutch. Nicole Ari Parker was also seen dressed as Lisa Todd Wexley on Tuesday morning, wearing a custom red Valentino couture gown with a dramatic feathered headpiece.

Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker film ‘And Just Like That’ season 2 in New York City on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Though it’s clear the “Sex and the City” companion series’ statement-making style is back, we couldn’t help but wonder: what else will Carrie Bradshaw & co. wear in 2022? Though it’s unknown, our favorite New Yorkers’ ensembles will surely be spotted throughout the city in the coming months — and once the show’s second season arrives on HBO Max.

PHOTOS: Discover celebrities arriving at the “And Just Like That…” season 1 premiere.