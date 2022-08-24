×
Kristin Cavallari Pops in Pastel Bodycon Dress and White-Hot Mules in Nantucket

By Aaron Royce
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED – Show
Kristin Cavallari’s latest summer outfit took pastels to new heights — literally.

While in Nantucket with influencer Austin Rhodes and his boyfriend Justin Anderson, the Uncommon Beauty founder shared a group photo on Instagram in a pale yellow dress. The bodycon number featured a deep rounded neckline, thin straps and a daring curved thigh-high slit, adding a slick twist to its soft pastel hue.

Cavallari boosted her dress with layered gold necklaces from her own jewelry brand, Uncommon James. She also added to its’ summer appeal with a woven raffia Saint Laurent clutch; the $1,890 Kate style featured a flap silhouette with a gold chain tassel and “YSL” logo-shaped clasp, as well as a matching chain handle.

“They say you can’t choose your family…but I think you kinda can,” Cavallari captioned the photo,

When it came to footwear, Cavallari completed her ensemble with a set of square-toed heeled mules. Her leather pair featured white uppers with horizontal and crossed braided front straps, creating a cutout effect. Completing the set were heels totaling 3-4 inches tall, giving her look a punchy height boost. The style is one of the designer’s most-worn this summer; she’s donned it numerous times throughout the season, whether at her own Uncommon James events or posing for at-home photo shoots.

However, this isn’t the “Hills” star’s only bold footwear moment this week. On Tuesday, Cavallari posed in a candid photo on Instagram while looking at a double rainbow in a matching crop top, linen pants and sandals.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.

