Kristin Cavallari Marries Tyler Cameron in Western Boots for ‘Untamed’ Uncommon James Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Kristin Cavallari has found a new beau in one Tyler Cameron — at least, according to her Uncommon James Fall campaign. The designer’s new Untamed collection has launched this afternoon, with a passionate film to match.

Set to a rousing musical number, the film finds the “Very Cavallari” star romantically locking eyes with Cameron in Joshua Tree. Soon afterwards, the duo embark on a range of adventures together, including dancing in a bar, doing shots and playing cards — until the moment Cavallari races to a chapel in a flowing white dress and veil, clutching a bouquet of flowers as a bohemian bride. While her looks are all Western-worthy, ranging from floral sundresses to a silky white slip, their edge is boosted with layered Uncommon James earrings, necklaces and rings — plus a versatile pair of tan suede cowboy boots with Cuban stacked heels and swirling embroidery.

You can watch the full Untamed collection video on the brand’s YouTube channel, below:

 

However, this isn’t Cavallari’s only walk on the wild side. In the full jewelry campaign shot by Dennis Leupold, the star wears equally Western boots with numerous summer-worthy ensembles — and, of course, layered Uncommon James jewelry. The first finds her pairing the embroidered tan boots from the film with a denim miniskirt and thick buckled belt, as well as a golden fringed vest. The same pair is paired with denim short shorts, a brown tasseled bralette and thin multicolored cardigan.

Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James, Tyler Cameron, campaign, jewelry, boots, cowboy boots, western boots, embroidered boots, suede boots, Untamed
Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James
Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James, Tyler Cameron, campaign, jewelry, boots, cowboy boots, western boots, embroidered boots, suede boots, Untamed
Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

Cavallari also slips into two other sharp pairs of cowboy footwear for the occasion. The Uncommon James imagery also finds her in a brown leather set with pointed toes, worn beneath brown leather fringed pants and an embroidered halter top. Rounding out the set is her fourth look: a white lace-accented minidress with a ruffled neckline, smoothly paired with black leather cowboy boots with embroidered uppers, pointed toes and stacked heels.

Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James, Tyler Cameron, campaign, jewelry, boots, cowboy boots, western boots, embroidered boots, suede boots, Untamed
Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

Uncommon James’ Untamed collection highlights free-spirited style with a versatile twist. Cavallari’s Fall 2022 line — as exemplified in the campaign — emphasizes layering, given a  romantically elegant twist from details like pearls, delicate chains, toggles, crystals and heart charms. You can shop the affordable pieces, ranging from $42-$72, on Uncommon James’ website.

Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James, Tyler Cameron, campaign, jewelry, boots, cowboy boots, western boots, embroidered boots, suede boots, Untamed
Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign.
CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

However, this isn’t the only time viewers have seen Cavallari kissing Cameron. Earlier this April, the duo were spotted filming the project — now revealed to be Uncommon James’ latest campaign. Though the film is undeniably romantic, both stars are platonically friends in real life and, per a statement, “loved working together” during it.

For Cavallari, sharp footwear is a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty lineup also includes Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, her go-to pairs are strappy sandals and platform heels from brands such as Gucci and Schutz. Since 2017, she’s also been at the helm of her Uncommon James jewelry line — which now encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.

