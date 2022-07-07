Kristin Cavallari Marries Tyler Cameron in Western Boots for ‘Untamed’ Uncommon James Campaign

Kristin Cavallari has found a new beau in one Tyler Cameron — at least, according to her Uncommon James Fall campaign. The designer’s new Untamed collection has launched this afternoon, with a passionate film to match.

Set to a rousing musical number, the film finds the “Very Cavallari” star romantically locking eyes with Cameron in Joshua Tree. Soon afterwards, the duo embark on a range of adventures together, including dancing in a bar, doing shots and playing cards — until the moment Cavallari races to a chapel in a flowing white dress and veil, clutching a bouquet of flowers as a bohemian bride. While her looks are all Western-worthy, ranging from floral sundresses to a silky white slip, their edge is boosted with layered Uncommon James earrings, necklaces and rings — plus a versatile pair of tan suede cowboy boots with Cuban stacked heels and swirling embroidery.

You can watch the full Untamed collection video on the brand’s YouTube channel, below:

However, this isn’t Cavallari’s only walk on the wild side. In the full jewelry campaign shot by Dennis Leupold, the star wears equally Western boots with numerous summer-worthy ensembles — and, of course, layered Uncommon James jewelry. The first finds her pairing the embroidered tan boots from the film with a denim miniskirt and thick buckled belt, as well as a golden fringed vest. The same pair is paired with denim short shorts, a brown tasseled bralette and thin multicolored cardigan.

Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

Cavallari also slips into two other sharp pairs of cowboy footwear for the occasion. The Uncommon James imagery also finds her in a brown leather set with pointed toes, worn beneath brown leather fringed pants and an embroidered halter top. Rounding out the set is her fourth look: a white lace-accented minidress with a ruffled neckline, smoothly paired with black leather cowboy boots with embroidered uppers, pointed toes and stacked heels.

Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

Uncommon James’ Untamed collection highlights free-spirited style with a versatile twist. Cavallari’s Fall 2022 line — as exemplified in the campaign — emphasizes layering, given a romantically elegant twist from details like pearls, delicate chains, toggles, crystals and heart charms. You can shop the affordable pieces, ranging from $42-$72, on Uncommon James’ website.

Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

However, this isn’t the only time viewers have seen Cavallari kissing Cameron. Earlier this April, the duo were spotted filming the project — now revealed to be Uncommon James’ latest campaign. Though the film is undeniably romantic, both stars are platonically friends in real life and, per a statement, “loved working together” during it.

For Cavallari, sharp footwear is a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty lineup also includes Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, her go-to pairs are strappy sandals and platform heels from brands such as Gucci and Schutz. Since 2017, she’s also been at the helm of her Uncommon James jewelry line — which now encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

