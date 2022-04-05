Kristin Cavallari Shares Cowgirl Kiss With Tyler Cameron in Western Boots for Uncommon James Fall Campaign

Kristin Cavallari brought Western romance on-set while shooting the Fall 2022 campaign for her jewelry brand, Uncommon James. The star posed — and even shared a kiss — with “Bachelor” alumni and model Tyler Cameron while filming in Joshua Tree, Calif., on Monday.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shoot Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign in Joshua Tree on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

The “Very Cavallari” star donned a sleeveless navy blue midi dress for the occasion, featuring a swirling white floral and paisley print. The breezy bohemian number was accented with a brown leather belt to create a cinched silhouette. Completing Cavallari’s outfit were golden rings and necklaces from the forthcoming Uncommon James collection.

Cameron was simply dressed in light blue jeans, paired with an off-white T-shirt and brown work boots.

Related Kristin Cavallari Models New Uncommon James Collection In Western-Inspired Outfits & Cowgirl Boots Gwen Stefani Delivers Country Girl Energy in Cowboy Boots Wearing Blake Shelton's Clothes Kristin Cavallari Soars in Chic Bikini and Wedge Sandals on Vacation

When it came to shoes, the Uncommon Beauty founder opted for a pair of cowboy boots. The Western-influenced style appeared to feature golden yellow uppers, as well as dark with angular block heels. When paired with her dress, the footwear created a purely bohemian style moment.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shoot Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign in Joshua Tree on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shoot Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign in Joshua Tree on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Western boots like Cavallari’s have expanded in popularity in recent months, due to a return to nostalgic style and their comfort factor. Styles with pointed or steel-tipped toes, as well as the pair’s angular soles, embroidered uppers and Cuban heels, have become especially popular — as seen in new styles from brands like Anine Bing, Jeffrey Campbell and Isabel Marant. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Gwen Stefani, Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez have also worn DSquared2, Zara and Ralph Lauren Western boots in recent weeks.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shoot Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign in Joshua Tree on April 4, 2022. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The former “The Hills” star can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.