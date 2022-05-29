Kristin Cavallari Boosts Corset LBD with Stiletto Sandals and $68 Earrings from Her Own Jewelry Line

Kristin Cavallari served a lesson in summertime style this week — directly from her enviable shoe closet.

The Uncommon Beauty founder shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, where she posed in a sleek black minidress. The piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved deep neckline and asymmetric hem, giving the classic style a modern and edgy twist. Giving the piece further romance were side grommets woven with black ribbons, creating a corset-esque silhouette.

To give her ensemble a dash of sparkly, Cavallari layered up in gold jewelry from her own Uncommon James line — including chunky and delicate rings, plus a pair of $68 post earrings shaped like oblong chain links. She topped off her look with a gold wristwatch as well.

Kristin Cavallari poses for a mirror selfie at home. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Giving the former “The Hills” star’s look a sharp finish was a pair of sleek stiletto sandals. The style appeared to feature black uppers with thin toe and wide ankle straps, seemingly crafted from suede. The look was further elevated with thin stiletto heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height. Cavallari’s footwear provided a clean base for her evening look, while also remaining sharp and utterly versatile.

Classic sandals like those worn by the Little Jame founder are often favored for their supportive straps and minimalist silhouettes. Styles with block or stiletto heels, as well as neutral brown or black uppers, are often favored for their ability to be worn with numerous outfits, as seen in new styles by Calvin Klein, Versace and Schutz. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Claire Holt, Dakota Fanning and Kylie Jenner have also strapped into sharp Alexandre Birman, Tom Ford and Rene Caovilla heeled sandals in recent weeks.

Cavallari’s no stranger to sharp heels, posing for a mirror selfie in a slick pair of white mules earlier this spring.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

