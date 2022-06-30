Kristin Cavallari Boosts Bodycon Dress in Barely-There PVC Mules from Her Closet

Kristin Cavallari made the case for sleek at-home glam while enjoying a relaxing day at home.

The “Very Cavallari” star snapped a selfie in the mirror from her walk-in closet — which notably featured her enviable shoe collection — while shooting fashion content for a feature in Coveteur. For the occasion, Cavallari posed with her hand on hip in a beige bodycon dress with a squared neckline. The sleek number was accented with gold rings and a lariat necklace from — naturally — Cavallari’s own Uncommon James jewelry brand, as well as a gold watch.

Kristin Cavallari snaps a mirror selfie in her closet. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

“Shooting my closet today for Coveteur,” Cavallari captioned the sleek shot.

Completing her look was an equally neutral set of shoes: slip-on mules. The pair featured thin brown soles topped with wide clear PVC straps, giving the Uncommon Beauty founder’s footwear a “naked shoe” effect. The set included heels likely totaling 3-4 inches in height, giving Cavallari a moderate height boost while remaining walkable indoors.

Related Kristin Cavallari Gets Chic in All-White With Halter Top, Pants & Strappy Mules for Uncommon James Party Kesha Gives Monochrome Dressing Edgy Energy in White-Hot Mini Skirt, Crop Top & Mules at NBC Studios Halle Bailey Commands Attention In Plunging Corset Top With Sweeping Skirt And Open-Toe Mules on the 2022 BET Awards

This isn’t the cookbook author’s only bold shoe moment to-date. In the final weekend of June, Cavallari wore a sharp set of strappy white mules with a matching cutout top and trousers while hosting an Uncommon James party in the Hamptons. Held at Casa Del Sol, the event featured a pool party and relaxing wellness day centered around Cavallari’s own jewelry line, Uncommon James. The brand, which she founded in 2017, features contemporary and bohemian necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more ranging from $25-$258. Her latest collection, available on her website, includes numerous pieces with details like heart motifs, jewel-toned beads and sparkling crystals.

Kristin Cavallari attends Uncommon James’ two-day event at Casa Del Sol House of Sun in the Hamptons in New York on June 25, 2022. CREDIT: Madison McGaw/BFA.com

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.