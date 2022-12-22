Kristin Cavallari Masters ‘Dad’ Sneaker Style With Leggings & Cropped Tank Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Kristin Cavallari to make “dad sneakers” chic — and at home, no less.

The “Hills” star playfully posed at home on Instagram this week, wearing a casual ensemble composed of light gray leggings and a ribbed white cropped tank top. White striped socks completed her relaxed attire, which she noted in the caption was paired with no makeup as well.

“Home, leggings, no makeup, kids running around, red wine and cooking = happiness,” Cavallari smoothly captioned her post.

The “Laguna Beach” star’s outfit was complete with a set of gray New Balance sneakers. Her $200 993 Core style featured a round-toed silhouette with paneled uppers crafted from light gray suede and dark gray mesh. A set of thick two-toned rubber soles, as well as white laces and “New Balance” branded tongues, completed the pair. The chunky style, due to its silhouette, has humorously become part of the “dad sneaker” movement in the 2020s — focusing on comfort-based sneaker styles, similar to those worn by fathers in the ’80s and ’90s.

New Balance’s Made in USA 993 Core sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

Cavallari’s photo followed her latest sleek style moment earlier this month, where she wore a fluffy brown shearling coat with Simon Miller’s warm brown lace-up Scrambler boots, a cream sweater and jeans — complete with a woven white leather Bottega Veneta pouch handbag.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.