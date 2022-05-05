Kristin Cavallari Straps Into White-Hot Mules & Silk Mini Shirtdress for a Chic Summer Statement

Kristin Cavallari gave monochrome styling a summer-worthy spin this week, directly from her closet.

Snapping mirror selfies on Instagram, the “Very Cavallari” star wore an ivory shirtdress by Gauge81. The Naha style featured a silky white silhouette with long sleeves and a deep neckline. Cavallari tapped herself for her accessories — namely, the $70 Drama Queen necklace and $60 Soft Touch lariat necklace, both hailing from her jewelry brand Uncommon James’ newest collection. Each featured gold chains with lariat accents for a layered bohemian statement. Completing her look were gold rings and a white quilted Chanel handbag — plus an expansive shoe wall, seen holding an array of chic boots, sneakers and slides.

“Your girl’s been social lately,” Cavallari captioned the photo set.

For footwear, the former “The Hills” star slipped on a set of slick white mules. Tapping into the square-toed sandal trend, the pair featured sharp squared soles with thin toe and curved slingback straps. Completing the set were flared heels, totaling at least 3-4 inches in height — and creating a head-to-toe monochrome look.

Sandals and mules like Cavallari’s are a popular shoe pick this summer, due to their merge of contemporary silhouettes and Y2K trends. Pairs with thin or thick front straps and sharp soles create a sleek but approachable shoe, as seen in new styles by Jeffrey Campbell, Sam Edelman and Vince Camuto. Aside from Cavallari, stars like Sofia Vergara, Emily Ratajkowski and Chrissy Teigen have also slipped on sleek mules from Versace, Loewe and Gianvito Rossi in recent weeks.

Cavallari’s no stranger to slick heels herself, posing poolside in a similar white Dolve Vita pair earlier this April.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands like Gucci and Schutz.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.