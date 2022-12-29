Kristin Cavallari Revamps Night-Out Style With Slick Minidress & Uncommon James Jewelry

Kristin Cavallari brought her effortless style to Instagram this week.

The “Hills” star snapped a mirror selfie before stepping out on Wednesday night, wearing a sharp black minidress. Her off-the-shoulder style featured a slim fit, complemented by a curved upper bodice and a lightly ruched skirt.

Cavallari completed her outfit with layered gold rings, as well as a thick gold watch.

Kristin Cavallari takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Dec. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

However, these weren’t Cavallari’s only accessories of the night. She added a dash of glamour to her going-out ensemble with a set of $68 post earrings from her own brand, Uncommon James. The “Life of the Party” style featured a gold-toned base with dangling pavé crystal strands, adding an elegant, swinging statement to complete Cavallari’s look.

Kristin Cavallari takes a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Dec. 28, 2022.

The “Laguna Beach” star’s outfit was likely completed with a set of sleek heels. Though her footwear of choice could not be seen, it’s highly likely Cavallari slipped on a matching or complementary set of pumps, heeled sandals or mules — three of her regular shoe silhouettes when going out. The photos notably followed Cavallari’s latest sleek style moment earlier this month, where she wore a tank top and leggings with New Balance’s gray paneled 993 Core sneakers at home.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals, mules and platforms from top brands such as Larroudé, Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.