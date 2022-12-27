Kristin Cavallari Breaks a Sweat in Tank Top, Leggings & Printed Sneakers at the Gym

Kristin Cavallari brought her effortless style to the gym this week.

The “Hills” star playfully posed while working out on Instagram this week, wearing a gray cropped tank top and burgundy leggings. While cemented in the casual clothing realm, her outfit proved Cavallari’s adeptness at smoothly pairing together tonal colors for any occasion. Finishing her exercise-ready outfit was a set of white ribbed socks.

Kristin Cavallari works out on Dec. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Kristin Cavallari

The “Laguna Beach” star’s outfit was complete with a set of athletic sneakers. Her lace-up set appeared to feature tan and burnt red printed uppers, creating a dappled effect that smoothly matched her outfit’s darker tones. Thin laces and rounded white soles completed the set with an easygoing base.

Cavallari’s photo followed her latest sleek style moment earlier this month, where she wore a cropped tank top and gray leggings with paneled 993 Core sneakers by New Balance while enjoying a glass of wine at home.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.