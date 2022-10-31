Kristin Cavallari Cozies Up for Fall in Leggings and Buckled Clogs

Kristin Cavallari took a cozy approach to fall dressing this weekend.

The “Hills” star posed on Instagram Stories with her dog on Saturday, wearing black leggings and matching top. Layered over the versatile athleisure was a zip-up fleece jacket, featuring geometric prints in hues of black, red, orange and yellow. Cavallari finished her ensemble with several gold rings and a black beanie.

Kristin Cavallari plays with her dog on Instagram. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

When it came to footwear, the Uncommon James founder opted to go for extreme comfort in a pair of suede clogs. Her tan style featured rounded uppers with buckled upper straps to adjust their width, as well as stitching details at their seams. The open-backed pair added a practically retro finish to Cavallari’s ensemble, fitting into the current clog trend that’s swept the footwear world this fall. Round-toed style have soared from the popularity of Birkenstock’s Boston clogs, while other styles have been released from brands including Hermes, Ganni and Veronica Beard.

Kristin Cavallari wears clogs on Instagram Stories. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.