Kristin Cavallari Pairs The Same Versatile Sandals With Two Punchy Minidresses in Miami

Kristin Cavallari served a lesson in summer style this weekend — with versatile shoes to match.

The Uncommon Beauty founder posed in a mirror selfie for a post on Instagram while in Miami to speak during Adweek’s BrandWeek event about her jewelry line, Uncommon James, wearing a blue minidress. Her style featured an asymmetric neckline with attached sleeve straps, as well as allover ruching. Gold rings and a classic matching watch finished her ensemble.

“What an honor to speak at BrandWeek this morning. Thanks to everyone who came out…and thank you for having me,” Cavallari captioned her photo.

When it came to footwear, the “Hills” star completed her ensemble with a set of slick heeled sandals by Larroudé. Her $280 Annie style featured tan leather uppers with thin slingback and crossed quilted toe straps. Adding to the versatile pair’s sharp nature were stiletto heels totaling 3.8 inches in height.

Larroudé’s Annie sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Larroudé

Cavallari also wore the pair earlier in the weekend, posing for an Instagram photo in the set with a punchy orange minidress upon arriving in Miami.

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

