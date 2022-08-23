Kristin Cavallari Shares A Warning While Spotting Double Rainbows in Lace-Up Crop Top and Smooth Sandals

Kristin Cavallari embraced nature this week, paired with a relaxed outfit.

The Uncommon Beauty founder shared a candid photo on Instagram on Monday, where she saw two rainbows in a field wearing beige linen trousers with a drawstring waistband. The wide-leg style was smoothly paired with a matching ribbed crop top, which included a lace-up front and neckline that created a plunging split silhouette. Cavallari accessorized in true bohemian fashion, wearing a chunky watch — as well as layered gold necklaces and rings from her jewelry brand, Uncommon James.

“Don’t piss me off,” Cavallari captioned the cheerful shot, proclaiming a bold warning.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari appeared to choose a set of sandals with rounded toe straps and flat soles. Though their tone wasn’t fully visible, it’s likely her shoes featured a similar beige or tan hue that matched her outfit — or a bright white tone, one of her go-to summer shoe colors as of late.

Related Lori Harvey Serves Glamour With Streetwear in 6-Inch Heels & Raw Daisy Duke Shorts Jordyn Woods Amps Up Her Bodysuit's Ankle Cutouts With Sparkling Sandals & Diamonds Ciara Pops in Hot Pink Heels With Neon Green Shorts for Her Ten To One Rum Brand Launch Party

In recent weeks, the “Laguna Beach” star has veered for relaxed and vintage-inspired shoe styles as well. In fact, Cavallari even posed for Uncommon James’ bohemian Fall 2022 “Untamed” campaign in an array of Western and cowboy boots featuring swirling embroidery, fringe accents and Cuban heels this season.

Kristin Cavallari stars in Uncommon James’ Fall 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Photo by Dennis Leupold/Courtesy of Uncommon James

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author can often be seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz. She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.

Discover Cavallari’s street style evolution over the years.