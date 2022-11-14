Kristin Cavallari Gets Daring in Leather Bra Dress & Lace-Up Sandals at Engagement Party

Kristin Cavallari brought slick style to a celebration of love this weekend.

Posing with friend Steph Biegel prior to her engagement party in Miami Beach on Instagram, Cavallari wore a slick black leather minidress by Lamarque. Her daring $525 Nadia style, featuring a single side cutout and thin asymmetric straps to create a bra-cup silhouette, featured a scrunched texture by its neckline for added edge. Paired with the dynamic dress were a gold watch and rings, allowing it to take center stage.

When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick Jimmy Choo sandals. Her $725 Antia style featured black leather uppers across thin soles and triple-strapped toes and counters. Giving the set added slickness were thin 3.3-inch heels, as well as thin leather ankle straps that wrapped around the “Laguna Beach” star’s ankles for a lace-up effect. When paired with Cavallari’s dress, her footwear created a monochrome leather moment with a sultry twist from strappy cutout detailing from head to toe.

Jimmy Choo’s Antia sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

For Cavallari, contemporary styles are a constant in her shoe rotation. The “Balancing in Heels” author is often seen in Chelsea, lace-up and Western boots by Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta and Isabel Marant. Her off-duty rotation also features Veronica Beard mules and Alexander McQueen sneakers. When it comes to the red carpet, however, Cavallari wears strappy sandals and platform heels from top brands such as Gucci and Schutz.

She founded her namesake Uncommon James jewelry line in 2017 — which also encompasses her brands of Uncommon Beauty skincare, candles and Little James children’s pajamas.